Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding Forecast Through Saturday

A stalled cold front will be the focus for heavy rainfall in Mississippi for the next few days.  The National Weather Service says the heaviest downpours will be across the northwestern part of the state where there’s an “elevated” threat of flooding.   In this part of central Mississippi, there’s a “limited” threat.   The rain should taper off by Saturday.

