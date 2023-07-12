HomeLocalHeavy Rain Possible, Then Heat Stress

Heavy Rain Possible, Then Heat Stress

by

Heavy rain in Arkansas and Louisiana is forecast to move into this part of central Mississippi late tonight possibly triggering some flash flooding.  The National Weather Service says 2-4 inches of rain could fall.   Beginning Thursday, we’ll see hotter conditions statewide with a heat advisory likely and an excessive heat warning possible for some parts of the state.

