Heavy Rain Possible, Then Heat Stress

Heavy rain in Arkansas and Louisiana is forecast to move into this part of central Mississippi late tonight possibly triggering some flash flooding. The National Weather Service says 2-4 inches of rain could fall. Beginning Thursday, we’ll see hotter conditions statewide with a heat advisory likely and an excessive heat warning possible for some parts of the state.
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum