You can get a bird’s eye view of Kosciusko this year with a helicopter ride during the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.

Rides will be available at the Kosciusko Junior High School football practice field from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm the day of the festival (April 25).

Rides will also be available from 5:00 pm – dark during Family Night on April 24.

The cost is $20 per person – per ride.