Kosciusko Lower Elementary will help send off the Lady Whippets softball team today as they travel to play for the State Championship.

The team will visit the school prior to leaving for Hattiesburg.

In what has become a tradition, students will line the school’s sidewalk with signs and cheering as the team walks through.

Members of the community are invited to participate in the send off party at KLE.

The team is expected to be at the school around 10:50 am.