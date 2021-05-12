Help send off the Whippets softball team to the state championship

Help send off the Kosciusko Lady Whippets Thursday morning as the team leaves for the 4A State Championship.

The team is doing a drive-thru send off at Kosciusko Lower Elementary, after which they will get on the road south to Hattiesburg.

You can send off the team by parking anywhere along the side of Hwy 35 south around 7:45 am and waving to the team as the bus passes by.

Fans are encouraged to write a sign, honk their horns, ring cowbells or some other noisemaker to help show your support for the team.

Park anywhere from the intersection by Megg’s Tire Service to River Bridge Clothing and Lawrence’s Grocery and even farther south if you want.

Help send off the Lady Whippets softball team.

7:45 am on Thursday morning.