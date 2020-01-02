Helping Hands drop-off location open in Kosciusko

Many are busy with January cleaning projects, and Helping Hands Ministries is encouraging everyone to remember donations can now be made 24/7 at the drop off building located behind the Helping Hands Thrift Store.

The Thrift Store is located across from the former county jail on 313 North Madison St., in Kosciusko.

The Helping Hands Ministry building, located on Youth Center Rd. just off Highway 12 West, will still be open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 9-12 and donated items can be taken there, as well.

Helping Hands Ministries provides food and clothing to area residents in need.