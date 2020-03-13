Helping Hands luncheon and flower demonstration set for March 21

Join Crestview Church and Helping Hands Ministries as they welcome spring with “Bloom, Give, Grow,” a luncheon and flower demonstration to be held Saturday, March 21 at Crestview Church.

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are $10 per person.

Janet Kroon, a floral designer with local florist God’s Corner Gardener, will give tips on flower arranging, as well as present ideas for beautiful spring tabletops.

All proceeds from the event will go to Helping Hands Ministries. Helping Hands provides food and clothing to area residents in need.

For ticket information, contact Amy Terrell, 601-663-6697.