Helping Hands Ministries announces new drop-off location in Kosciusko

You can now drop off your Helping Hands donations in town.

Helping Hands Ministries has opened a drop off building behind the Helping Hands Thrift Store on 313 North Madison St. in Kosciusko.

Donated items, including clothing and household goods, can be dropped off in town during Thrift Store Hours.

The Thrift Store is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m until 4 p.m., and Saturday mornings from 9-12.

The Helping Hands Ministry building, located on Youth Center Rd. just off Highway 12 West, will still be open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 9 -12, and donated items can be taken there, as well.

Helping Hands Ministry Director Matt Tucker said the new building at the Thrift Store will eventually include a drop box window that will be open 24/7 for donations.

“We are excited to be able to offer this alternative for people in town so that they don’t have to drive to the ministry building, or wait until it’s open to make donations,” said Tucker.

Helping Hands Ministries provides food and clothing to area residents in need. In 2018, the ministry provided food and clothing to 8,200 people in Attala County.