Helping Hands Ministries will hold garage sales Saturday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The sale will be held at the Ministry Building off Highway 12 West and all proceeds will support the work of the Ministry.

Contact the ministry at 289-7031 if you have questions.

The Helping Hands Thrift store continues to be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday and donations are accepted at the Ministry Building Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-12 am