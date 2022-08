Helping Hands Ministries holding BBQ fundraiser

Helping Hands Ministries is holding a BBQ fundraiser.

Tickets for BBQ plates are being sold at $10 per plate.

These tickets can be purchased at several locations including:

Kosciusko First United Methodist Church

Citizens National Bank

Helping Hands Ministries

Helping Hands Thrift Store

Plates will be available for pick up Friday, Sept. 2 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church Parking lot.

For more information, call Scott Carson with Helping Hands Ministries at 662-289-7031.