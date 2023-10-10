HomeAttalaHelping Hands Ministries holding toy drive for Christmas gifts

Helping Hands Ministries holding toy drive for Christmas gifts

by
SHARE NOW

Helping Hands Ministries will be collecting toys for the children of Ministry clients.

New toys, unwrapped, for children ages birth – 13 can be donated at the following locations:

Premier Medical Clinic
Baptist Attala Hospital
Scarborough Building Supply
Attala County Co-op
Citizens National Bank
Renasant Bank
Schools within the Kosciusko School district
Kosciusko Police Department
Arise the Future
GYM

Bins will be available at all locations and clients may sign up for toys at the Ministry Building on Oct. 17 and 19 from 9:00 am -noon.

The deadline for donating toys is Dec. 7.

Toys will be distributed at the ministry building to Helping Hands clients Dec 13 from 9:00 – noon at the Ministry Building.

For more information, call 662-289-7031 if you have questions.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Helping Hands Ministries announces upcoming garage sales

Helping Hands food distribution and donation drop-off every Tuesday

KPD Searching for Burglar Who Struck the Day After Christmas

Photo Gallery: KLE teachers greet students with hot chocolate and Christmas characters

Photo: Christmas characters greet Greenlee students Friday morning

Photo gallery: Lions Club spread Christmas cheer by delivering food baskets