Helping Hands Ministries holding toy drive for Christmas gifts

Helping Hands Ministries will be collecting toys for the children of Ministry clients.

New toys, unwrapped, for children ages birth – 13 can be donated at the following locations:

Premier Medical Clinic

Baptist Attala Hospital

Scarborough Building Supply

Attala County Co-op

Citizens National Bank

Renasant Bank

Schools within the Kosciusko School district

Kosciusko Police Department

Arise the Future

GYM

Bins will be available at all locations and clients may sign up for toys at the Ministry Building on Oct. 17 and 19 from 9:00 am -noon.

The deadline for donating toys is Dec. 7.

Toys will be distributed at the ministry building to Helping Hands clients Dec 13 from 9:00 – noon at the Ministry Building.

For more information, call 662-289-7031 if you have questions.