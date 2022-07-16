Here Comes the Heat Stress Again

The worst of the heat stress in Mississippi over the next few days will be along and west of I-55. But the National Weather Service says by the middle of next week, heat index readings could climb as high as 110 across a larger part of the state including portions of the local area. This weekend’s “limited” risk of heat stress touches the western edge of Attala County but the “elevated” risk that’s forecast for Wednesday will include the entire county and the northwestern portion of Leake County– with a “limited” risk in other parts of Leake and across Neshoba County.