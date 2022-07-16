Here Comes the Heat Stress Again

The worst of the heat stress in Mississippi over the next few days will be along and west of I-55. But the National Weather Service says by the middle of next week, heat index readings could climb as high as 110 across a larger part of the state including portions of the local area. This weekend’s “limited” risk of heat stress touches the western edge of Attala County but the “elevated” risk that’s forecast for Wednesday will include the entire county and the northwestern portion of Leake County– with a “limited” risk in other parts of Leake and across Neshoba County.
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Superintendent Meet & GreetMon, Jul 25 at 4:30pm
Kosciusko School District Head Office
Back-to-School BashTue, Aug 2 at 6:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum