High school football, band, and other fall sports season delayed for 2 weeks

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Executive Committee voted Tuesday to delay the Fall sports calendar two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means there will be no football games in August. The season will begin on Sept. 4. Practice for football begin Aug. 17.

Other fall sports such as volleyball and cross country will also be delayed for 2 weeks. Those practices can begin Aug. 10.

“The board felt these changes will give all of us more time to try to get back into the routine of school,” MHSAA Executive Committee President Kalvin Robinson said in a press release. “There are going to be many challenges — ones we’re anticipating and those we don’t even know about yet — in returning to on-campus learning. It’s going to be different than what we’ve experienced in the past. Hopefully pushing back the start of the Fall sports seasons will help make that transition a little smoother for everyone involved.”

With this annoucedment, the Kosciusko Whippets will lose games against Yazoo County and Newton County.

The Whippets will open the season on the road against Winona on Sept. 4.