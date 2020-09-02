High school football schedule – Friday, September 4

Local area high school football games for September 4:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Winona
- McAdams at Union
- Hamilton at Ethel
Choctaw County:
- Calhoun City at Choctaw County
- Eupora at French Camp
Holmes County:
- Holmes County Central at Olive Branch
- Central Holmes at Winona Christian
Leake County:
- Leake Academy at Lamar School
- Philadelphia at Leake Central
- Leake County at Puckett
Neshoba County:
- Tupelo at Neshoba Central
Scott County:
- Lake at Forest
- Pelahatchie at Scott Central
- Morton at Newton County
- Sebastopol vs McLaurin
Winston County:
- Columbus at Louisville
- Choctaw Central at Nanih Waiya (Thursday)
- Noxapater at Starkville Academy
- East Rankin Academy at Winston Academy
Other notable games:
- West Point at Starkville
- Oxford at Grenada