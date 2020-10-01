Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, October 2

High school football schedule – Friday, October 2

Posted on

Local area high school football games for October 2:

Attala County:

  • Madison St. Joe at McAdams

Choctaw County:

  • West Lowndes at French Camp
  • Choctaw County at Aberdeen

Holmes County:

  • Central Holmes at Hilcrest

Leake County:

  • Washington School at Leake Academy
  • West Lauderdale at Leake Central
  • Leake County at Mt. Olive

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Vicksburg
  • Philadelphia at Scott Central
  • Newton at Union
  • Choctaw Central at South Jones

Scott County:

  • Sebastopol at Salem
  • Forest at Clarkdale
  •  Morton

Winston County:

  • NE Lauderdale at Louisville
  •  Noxapater at Nanih Waiya
  •  Winston Academy at Simpson Academy

Other notable games:

  • Jackson Academy at Jackson Prep

 

 