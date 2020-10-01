High school football schedule – Friday, October 2

Local area high school football games for October 2:
Attala County:
- Madison St. Joe at McAdams
Choctaw County:
- West Lowndes at French Camp
- Choctaw County at Aberdeen
Holmes County:
- Central Holmes at Hilcrest
Leake County:
- Washington School at Leake Academy
- West Lauderdale at Leake Central
- Leake County at Mt. Olive
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Vicksburg
- Philadelphia at Scott Central
- Newton at Union
- Choctaw Central at South Jones
Scott County:
- Sebastopol at Salem
- Forest at Clarkdale
- Morton
Winston County:
- NE Lauderdale at Louisville
- Noxapater at Nanih Waiya
- Winston Academy at Simpson Academy
Other notable games:
- Jackson Academy at Jackson Prep