High school football schedule – Friday, October 4

Local area high school football games for September 20:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Choctaw Central
- Ethel at Coffeeville
- McAdams at Shaw
Choctaw County:
- French Camp at West Lowndes
- Aberdeen at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Hilcrest Christian at Central Holmes
- Canton at Holmes County Central
Leake County:
- Leake Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
- Mt. Olive at Leake County
- Leake Central at West Lauderdale
Neshoba County:
- Vicksburg at Neshoba Central
- Scott Central at Philadelphia
- Union at Newton
Scott County:
- Clarkdale at Forest
- Salem at Sebastopol
- Kemper County at Morton
- Lake at Pisgah
Winston County:
- Louisville at NE Lauderdale
- Nanih Waiya at Noxapater (Thursday)
- Simpson Academy at Winston Academy
Posted on October 3, 2019 by Breck Riley
