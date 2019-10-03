Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, October 4

High school football schedule – Friday, October 4

Posted on

Local area high school football games for September 20:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Choctaw Central
  • Ethel at Coffeeville
  • McAdams at Shaw

Choctaw County:

  • French Camp at West Lowndes
  • Aberdeen at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Hilcrest Christian at Central Holmes
  • Canton at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
  • Mt. Olive at Leake County
  • Leake Central at West Lauderdale

Neshoba County:

  • Vicksburg at Neshoba Central
  • Scott Central at Philadelphia
  • Union at Newton

Scott County:

  • Clarkdale at Forest
  • Salem at Sebastopol
  • Kemper County at Morton
  • Lake at Pisgah

Winston County:

  • Louisville at NE Lauderdale
  • Nanih Waiya at Noxapater (Thursday)
  • Simpson Academy at Winston Academy

 

 

