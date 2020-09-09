Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 11

High school football schedule – Friday, September 11

Local area high school football games for September 11:

Attala County:

  • Grenada at Kosciusko
  • McAdams at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • East Webster at Choctaw County
  • Okolona at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • Central Holmes at Indianola Academy

Leake County:

  • Hartfield Academy at Leake Academy
  • Leake Central at Newton
  • Leake County at Resurrection

Neshoba County:

  • Noxubee County at Philadelphia
  • West Lauderdale at Neshoba Central
  • Union at Eupora

Scott County:

  • Florence at Scott Central
  • Forest at Pelahatchie
  • Noxapater at Sebastopol

Winston County:

  • Starkville  at Louisville
  • Nanih Waiya at Tupelo Christian
  • Sylva Bay at Winston Academy
  • Smithville at Noxapater

Other notable games:

  • Madison Central at Pearl

 

 