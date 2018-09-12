High school football schedule – Friday, September 14

Local area high school football games for Friday, September 14:
Attala County:
- Ray Brooks at McAdams
- Noxapater at Ethel
Choctaw County:
- Choctaw County at Eupora
Holmes County:
- Marshall Academy at Central Holmes
- Holmes County Central at Niceville (FL)
Leake County:
- Leake Central at Velma Jackson
- Newton County Academy at Leake Academy
- Leake County at Vardaman
Neshoba County:
- NE Lauderdale at Neshoba Central
- Philadelphia at Quitman
- Lake at Choctaw Central
- Union at Newton County
Scott County:
- Florence at Forest
- Winona at Morton
- Scott Central at SE Lauderdale
Winston County:
- Louisville at Grenada
- East Rankin at Winston Academy
- Sebastopol at Nanih Waiya
Other notable games:
- Northwest Rankin vs Brandon
- Noxubee County at West Point
- Provine at Starkville
- Jackson Prep at St. Joe
- Petal vs Pearl