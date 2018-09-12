Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 14

High school football schedule – Friday, September 14

Posted on

Local area high school football games for Friday,  September 14:

Attala County:

  • Ray Brooks at McAdams
  • Noxapater at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • Choctaw County at Eupora

Holmes County:

  • Marshall Academy at Central Holmes
  • Holmes County Central at Niceville (FL)

Leake County:

  • Leake Central at Velma Jackson
  • Newton County Academy at Leake Academy
  • Leake County at Vardaman

Neshoba County:

  • NE Lauderdale at Neshoba Central
  • Philadelphia at Quitman
  • Lake at Choctaw Central
  • Union at Newton County

Scott County:

  • Florence at Forest
  • Winona at Morton
  • Scott Central at SE Lauderdale

Winston County:

  • Louisville at Grenada
  • East Rankin at Winston Academy
  • Sebastopol at Nanih Waiya

Other notable games:

  • Northwest Rankin vs Brandon
  • Noxubee County at West Point
  • Provine at Starkville
  • Jackson Prep at St. Joe
  • Petal vs Pearl

 

 

 