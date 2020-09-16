Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 18

High school football schedule – Friday, September 18

Local area high school football games for September 18:

Attala County:

  • Choctaw County at Kosciusko
  • McAdams  at Sebastopol
  • Lord Star at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • Tupelo Christian at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • JZ George at Central Holmes
  • Central Holmes at Indianola Academy

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy at Starkville Academy
  • Leake Central at Velma Jackson
  • Leake County at Lumberton

Neshoba County:

  • Philadelphia at MRA
  • Scott Central at Neshoba Central
  • Union at Newton County
  • Lake at Choctaw Central

Scott County:

  • Florence at Forest
  • McLaurin at Morton

Winston County:

  • Louisville at Shannon
  • Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes
  • Winston Academy at Oak Hill
  • Noxapater at Okolona

Other notable games:

  • Meridian at Starkville
  • Ridgeland at Northwest Rankin
  • Noxubee County at West Point
  • Madison Central at Brandon

 

 