High school football schedule – Friday, September 18

Local area high school football games for September 18:
Attala County:
- Choctaw County at Kosciusko
- McAdams at Sebastopol
- Lord Star at Ethel
Choctaw County:
- Tupelo Christian at French Camp
Holmes County:
- JZ George at Central Holmes
- Central Holmes at Indianola Academy
Leake County:
- Leake Academy at Starkville Academy
- Leake Central at Velma Jackson
- Leake County at Lumberton
Neshoba County:
- Philadelphia at MRA
- Scott Central at Neshoba Central
- Union at Newton County
- Lake at Choctaw Central
Scott County:
- Florence at Forest
- McLaurin at Morton
Winston County:
- Louisville at Shannon
- Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes
- Winston Academy at Oak Hill
- Noxapater at Okolona
Other notable games:
- Meridian at Starkville
- Ridgeland at Northwest Rankin
- Noxubee County at West Point
- Madison Central at Brandon