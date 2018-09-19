Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 21

High school football schedule – Friday, September 21

Local area high school football games for Friday,  September 21:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Florence
  • Ethel at Leake County

Choctaw County:

  • Nanih Waiya at French Camp
  • Brooks at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Marshall Academy at Central Holmes
  • Holmes County Central at Niceville (FL)

Leake County:

  • Forest at Leake Central
  • Leake Academy at Canton Academy

Neshoba County:

  • Holmes County Central at Neshoba Central
  • Choctaw Central at Philadelphia
  • Madison St. Joe at Union

Scott County:

  • Morton at Pelahatchie
  • Sweet Water (AL) at Scott Central
  • Richland at Lake

Winston County:

  • Greenwood at Louisville
  • Starkville Academy at Winston Academy
  •  Noxapter at Hamilton

Other notable games:

  • Newton County at Enterprise
  • Presbyterian Christian at Jackson Prep
  • Noxubee County at West Monroe (LA)
  • Center Hill vs Grenada
  • Oxford vs Southaven
  • Clinton at Madison Central

 

 

 