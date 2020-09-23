Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 25

High school football schedule – Friday, September 25

Posted on

Local area high school football games for September 25:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Holly Springs
  • Ethel at West Tallahatchie

Choctaw County:

  • Clarksdale at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Benton Academy at Central Holmes

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy at Park Place Christian
  • Forest at Leake Central
  • JZ George at Leake County

Neshoba County:

  • Holmes County Central at Neshoba Central
  • East Webster at Union
  • Choctaw Central at Richland

Scott County:

  • Lumberton at Sebastopol
  • Florence at Forest
  • McLaurin at Morton

Winston County:

  • Louisville at Yazoo City
  • French Camp at Nanih Waiya
  • Tri-County at Winston Academy
  • Tupelo Christian at Noxapater

Other notable games:

  • Starkville at South Panola

 

 