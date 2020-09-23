High school football schedule – Friday, September 25

Local area high school football games for September 25:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Holly Springs
- Ethel at West Tallahatchie
Choctaw County:
- Clarksdale at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Benton Academy at Central Holmes
Leake County:
- Leake Academy at Park Place Christian
- Forest at Leake Central
- JZ George at Leake County
Neshoba County:
- Holmes County Central at Neshoba Central
- East Webster at Union
- Choctaw Central at Richland
Scott County:
- Lumberton at Sebastopol
- Florence at Forest
- McLaurin at Morton
Winston County:
- Louisville at Yazoo City
- French Camp at Nanih Waiya
- Tri-County at Winston Academy
- Tupelo Christian at Noxapater
Other notable games:
- Starkville at South Panola