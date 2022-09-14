High school football schedule – September 16

Local area high school football games for September 16:
Attala County
- Kosciusko at Choctaw County
- East Rankin at Ethel
- St. Andrews at McAdams
Choctaw County
- Nanih Waiya at French Camp
Holmes County
- Central Holmes at Delta Streets Academy
- North Panola at Holmes County Central
Leake County:
- Simspson Academy at Leake Academy
- Leake Central at North Pike
Neshoba County
- Holmes County Central at Neshoba Central
- Philadelphia at Winona
- Choctaw Central at Lake
- Union at Newton County
Scott County
- Lake at Pelahatchie
- Scott Central at Bay Springs
- Sebastopol at Clarkdale
- Independence at Morton
- Forest at NE Lauderdale
Winston County
- Starkville at Louisville
- Noxpater at West Lowndes
- Winona Christian at Winston Academy
Other notable games:
- Grenada at Desoto Central
- Heritage Academy at Starkville Academy
- Parklane Academy at Jackson Prep
- MRA at Jackson Academy