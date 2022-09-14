High school football schedule – September 16

HomeAttalaHigh school football schedule – September 16

Local area high school football games for September 16:

Attala County

  • Kosciusko at Choctaw County
  • East Rankin at Ethel
  • St. Andrews at McAdams

Choctaw County

  • Nanih Waiya at French Camp

Holmes County

  • Central Holmes at Delta Streets Academy
  • North Panola at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Simspson Academy at Leake Academy
  • Leake Central at North Pike

Neshoba County

  • Holmes County Central at Neshoba Central
  • Philadelphia at Winona
  • Choctaw Central at Lake
  • Union at Newton County

Scott County

  • Lake at Pelahatchie
  • Scott Central at Bay Springs
  • Sebastopol at Clarkdale
  • Independence at Morton
  • Forest at NE Lauderdale

Winston County

  • Starkville at Louisville
  • Noxpater at West Lowndes
  • Winona Christian at Winston Academy

Other notable games:

  • Grenada at Desoto Central
  • Heritage Academy at Starkville Academy
  • Parklane Academy at Jackson Prep
  • MRA at Jackson Academy

