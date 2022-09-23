High school football schedule – September 23

Local area high school football games for September 23:
Attala County
- Kosciusko at Forest
- Ethel at Leake County
- McAdams at Coldwater
Choctaw County
- Choctaw County at Union
- Hamilton at French Camp
Holmes County
- Central Holmes at Winona Christian
- Canton at Holmes County Central
Leake County:
- Leake Central at Velma Jackson
Neshoba County
- Provine at Neshoba Central
- Philadelphia at West Lauderdale
Scott County
- Lake at Scott Central
- West Lowndes at Sebastopol
- Pelahatchie at Morton
Winston County
- Noxubee County at Louisville
- Vardaman at Noxapater
- Starkville Academy at Winston Academy
- Nanih Waiya at Bruce
Other notable games:
- Copiah Academy at Jackson Prep