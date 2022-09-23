HomeAttalaHigh school football schedule – September 23

High school football schedule – September 23

by

Local area high school football games for September 23:

Attala County

  • Kosciusko at Forest
  • Ethel at Leake County
  • McAdams at Coldwater

Choctaw County

  • Choctaw County at Union
  • Hamilton at French Camp

Holmes County

  • Central Holmes at Winona Christian
  • Canton at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Leake Central at Velma Jackson

Neshoba County

  • Provine at Neshoba Central
  • Philadelphia at West Lauderdale

Scott County

  • Lake at Scott Central
  • West Lowndes at Sebastopol
  • Pelahatchie at Morton

Winston County

  • Noxubee County at Louisville
  • Vardaman at Noxapater
  • Starkville Academy at Winston Academy
  • Nanih Waiya at Bruce

Other notable games:

  • Copiah Academy at Jackson Prep

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Deadline 6pm Today – Week 6 Kicks Picks

Happening today: Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo in Kosciusko

Go Behind the Music – 2022 MS Songwriter of the Year Records in Muscle Shoals (audio/video)

Servpro Coaches Show – September 22, 2022

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – September 21, 2022

Renasant Insurance Coaches Show – September 21, 2022