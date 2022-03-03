Highway 19 Seemed to be a Hot Spot Today – Fires, Disturbances, & Prowlers

11:45 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to an area of Highway 19 South near the intersection of Highway 14 East. Deputies received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress inside a vehicle there.

12:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive when they received a call reporting possible prowlers there.

1:27 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Zama Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Highway 19 South near the Zama area when they received reports of an out-of-control fire. It was reported that someone was burning trash and the fire got out of hand. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

1:47 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were sent to a residence on Main Street in Ethel for a trespasser on the property.

2:05 p.m. – Several departments were called to a section of Highway 19 North for a woods fire near Carmack. Read more on that here.

3:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to property that was stolen from a residence on East South Street.