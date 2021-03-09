“His Last Days: The Passion Play” set to return April 1 – 3

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, “His Last Days: The Passion Play” is returning.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, April 1 – Saturday, April 3.

The event has become an Easter Tradition not only in Kosciusko, but throughout central and north Mississippi.

Churches from several different communities bring groups to experience the portrayal of events leading up the crucifixion.

The play is performed on the lawn of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Washington and Natchez Streets in downtown Kosciusko.

Shows begin at 8:00 pm each night.