“His Last Days: The Passion Play” set to return April 9 – 11

“His Last Days: The Passion Play,” presented by Kosciusko First United Methodist Church, is returning for its 35th year.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, April 9 – Saturday, April 11.

The event has become an Easter Tradition not only in Kosciusko, but throughout central and north Mississippi.

Churches from several different communities bring groups to experience the portrayal of events leading up the crucifixion.

The play is performed on the lawn of FUMC at the corner of Washington and Natchez Streets in downtown Kosciusko.

Shows begin at 8:00 pm each night.

For more information, call 662-289-1412.