“Historic” Heat Wave to Hit Mississippi

The hottest temperatures of the summer– and, in parts of Mississippi, possibly the hottest temperatures ever– are in the forecast this week. The National Weather Service says highs are expected to equal or exceed several all-time records in some locations by the middle of the week. The Weather Service is calling the heat wave “historic”. It would take 108 degrees to break the all-time record in Jackson. The records for this part of central Mississippi on the NWS website only go back to 2000. But that’s the year several local records were set– 107 in Lexington and 106 in Philadelphia and Carthage. The website shows that Kosciusko hit 104 in 2006.