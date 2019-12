At 9:30 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on highway 43 South at the new bypass.

Attala 9, Deputy Kelly Mitchel, arrived and notified responding units that it was a hit and run.

The vehicle that left the scene was described as a light gray Lincoln Town car with right side damage driven by an elderly black female.

Medical transport was refunded..