2:35 am – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle on Walnut Grove Road.

4:19 am – Kosciusko Police were called to remove an unwanted person from Hickory Hill Apartments.

4:55 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 19 South.

9:49 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a reckless driver on Hwy. 12 in McAdams headed towards Kosciusko.

12:34 pm – Attala County Depuites, Emergency Services, and Attala Central Fire responded to calls of a hit and run on Hwy. 12 West in front of the Community Thrift Store. Multiple people were taken to Baptist-Attala.