Hit & Run Reported

12:52 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on East Adams Street.

6:38 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Industrial Park Road when they received a call reporting an attempted robbery. Read more on this story here.

1:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a residence on South Huntington Street when a call came in about a man that had been shot there. Read more about it here.

3:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to West Jefferson Street in front of Super 10 when they received reports of a minor two-vehicle crash. One vehicle left the scene. No one was injured.