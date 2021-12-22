Hit & Run Reported Today in Kosy

6:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Heald Street when a caller reported a disturbance in progress there.

6:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the intersection of South Natchez Street and East Jefferson Street when they received a call about a hit and run there. No injuries were reported.

10:40 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2999 in McCool regarding a domestic disturbance.

11:59 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a skidder on fire on in a wooded area of Attala Road 4114 near McAdams High School.

12:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Fairground Street regarding a disturbance in progress there.