Hit & Run Wrecks Thursday in Attala

Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies both responded to hit-and-run crashes on Thursday, August 3rd.

Kosciusko Police attempted to locate a vehicle described as a blue Chevrolet truck that left the scene of a minor wreck in the parking lot of Popeye’s on Hwy 12 at approximately 12:22 p.m. It was reported that the truck backed into a vehicle, the driver got out and assessed the damage, got back into the truck, and left the scene.

Attala Deputies responded to a call from a person who stated that a vehicle ran them off the roadway on Attala Road 5131, struck their vehicle, and left the scene on Attala Road 5131 at 4:44 p.m.