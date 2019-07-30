Holder named Administrator of the Year

Tony Holder, Director at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center, recently received Administrator of the Year from the MS Association of Secondary Career and Technical Administrators Association.

Holder has served as Director at the Kosciusko-Attala CTC for 20 years.

He is a proud member of the MS-Association of Career and Technical Education and is currently serving as an Executive Board member on the MS-ACTE Board of Directors, Representative for the Central District on the MASCTA Board of Directors, ACTE Region IV Audit Committee, ACTE Region IV Representative for Mississippi, and CTE Alliance Chairperson for MS Association of School Superintendents.

In the past, he also served on the Principal/Director Advisory Committee, President and Past-President of MASCTA, President and Past President of MS-ACTE, and received MS-ACTE Member of the Year.

Pictured: Mr. Holder with John-Grady Taylor, 1st Vice-President of MS-ACTE.