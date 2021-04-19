Holmes advances in NJCAA tournament with 71-66 win

The Holmes Community College men’s basketball team moving on in the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Bulldogs defeated Vincennes 71-66 Monday to advance to the second round of the tournament.
DOWN GOES THE DEFENDING CHAMPS! 😤
Holmes advance in the #NJCAA National Tournament and will face No. 2️⃣ NOC-Tonkawa on Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. 🏀
Brandon Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Ahmad Anthony with 12 points. #OurDogs🐶 #Road2Hutch pic.twitter.com/NNeKDQ9HcO
— Holmes Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@HolmesMBB) April 19, 2021