Holmes advances in NJCAA tournament with 71-66 win

The Holmes Community College men’s basketball team moving on in the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Bulldogs defeated Vincennes 71-66 Monday to advance to the second round of the tournament.

Follow @HolmesAthleltics on Twitter for more a complete game recap and updates throughout the remainder of the tournament.

