Holmes awarded grant for The STEM Major Project

*Story by Mary Margaret Busby

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Holmes Community College a $2.76 million grant to enhance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) offerings.

The multifaceted purpose of the grant includes strengthening outreach efforts, expanding educational opportunities, and supporting financial means to serve the academic needs of students. The STEM Major Project was developed by Holmes to renovate STEM facilities with cutting-edge technology while incorporating activities and programs promoting STEM awareness. A culmination of these collaborative efforts will aid in increasing enrollment and completion of STEM-related degrees offered at Holmes to advance the ongoing success of its students.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to leverage federal grant dollars with private donations and college funds to do amazing work for our students and faculty,” said Holmes President Dr. Jim Haffey. “Holmes students deserve the best facilities, instructors and equipment in the state, and we are committed to making sure our future Mississippi leaders have all the tools they need to be successful. We can’t wait to get to work on making these improvements.”

The Holmes Development Foundation recognizes the outcomes set forth by The STEM Major Project to be achievable, successful and promising. STEM students will be inspired by the grant’s forward-thinking revisions and strategies to impact the awareness of opportunities in STEM educational programs as well as have an important impact on students gaining access to quality opportunities for personal growth and understanding in the STEM fields.

In support of these efforts, the Holmes Development Foundation committed to be part of the grant by annually matching $100,000 of the grant through donations. As part of the proposed efforts to enrich and diversify the college’s STEM provisions, the Holmes Development Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization, will be allowed to utilize interest from this $100,000 matching endowment to enhance the areas of STEM, including scholarships for underrepresented students and all other students as well as provide ongoing essential items for the STEM Divisions, such as instructional equipment and supplies.

Overall, the leading projections in The STEM Major Project will secure the practicality of activities set forth by the STEM divisions to become an innovative leader among Mississippi’s fifteen public community colleges, paving the way for Holmes students to have parallel proficiencies to successfully proclaim employment in the highly-competitive STEM occupations.

Tax exempt donations can be made to the Holmes Development Foundation, P.O. Box 527, Goodman, MS 39079. Please contact the Holmes Development Foundation office at (662) 472-9017 to discuss giving opportunities for the matching grant.