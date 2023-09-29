Holmes Bulldogs Defeat Coahoma Tigers for Northern Division Win

Coming off their first loss, the Bulldogs hosted the Tigers of Coahoma in Thursday’s football action. Holmes started the ballgame with an amazing 4 touchdowns. First quarter, 30-0. The Bulldogs also dominated in the second quarter, leading 44-7 at halftime.

In the second half, the Bulldogs continued their rout and finished with a final score of 58-14.

J.J. Grant was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, join us when the Bulldogs travel to Booneville to take on the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers. You can tune in to all Holmes Bulldogs football games on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.