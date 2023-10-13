Holmes Bulldogs Defeat Itawamba Indians

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs hosted the Itawamba Indians Thursday night.

The first quarter was all Bulldogs, 10-0. And they finished the first half up 10-3. In the second half, Holmes pulled away to 20-3. Then the Indians closed the gap and took the lead with less than two minutes to go, 24-23. On the last play of the game, the Bulldogs came back with a field goal to win, 26-24.

Jalen Ballard was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts Player of the Game.

