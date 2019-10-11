Holmes Bulldogs defeat nationally-ranked East Mississippi

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the East Mississippi Community College Lions Thursday night. The Lions scored first, first quarter score, 7-0. The second quarter started with another EMCC touchdown, 14-0. The Bulldogs then turned on the heat and tied the game. East Mississippi scored again making the halftime score, 21-14.

Holmes opened the second half with a touchdown, tying the game. After that, they traded touchdowns, 28 all at the end of the third. The Bulldogs opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown, 35-28. The Lions tied it up again. But then Holmes makes two spectacular touchdowns, making the score 49-35. East Mississippi scored again with three minutes left, 49-42. It comes down to the wire, but the Bulldogs held the Lions to that score for the final.

Dylan Kelly was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs play on Saturday, the 19th, at Mississippi Delta Community College. Join us at 2:00pm on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.