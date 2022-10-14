Holmes Bulldogs Defeat the Mississippi Delta Trojans at New Ras Branch Stadium

The Holmes Bulldogs played host to the Mississippi Delta Trojans in the first game played in their newly repaired and renovated Ras Branch Stadium.

The first half was all Bulldogs, with the halftime score 28-0. They finished in triumphant fashion with 48-6 being the final.

Luke Moffett was named the Player of the Game.

Next Thursday, the Bulldogs travel to Senatobia to play the nationally-ranked Northwest Rangers. Listen to our pre-game show, shortly before the 7pm kickoff. All Holmes Community College football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.