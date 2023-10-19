HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Dominate Mississippi Delta Trojans

Holmes Bulldogs Dominate Mississippi Delta Trojans

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Moorhead on Thursday to play an afternoon game against the Mississippi Delta Trojans.

The Bulldogs opened the game with three touchdowns.  First quarter, 21-0.  The Trojans got on the board right before halftime.  Halftime score 44-6.  The second half was more Bulldog domination with the final being 58-6.

Laterrius Haynes was named the Player of the Game.

Be sure to join us next week when Holmes Community College celebrates its homecoming!  Coverage starts at 2:30 with kick off scheduled for 3:00 with homecoming at halftime.  All Bulldogs football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.

