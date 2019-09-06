Holmes Bulldogs Fall in Home Opener

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs hosted the Jones County Bobcats in the home opener of the 2019 season. After turnovers by both teams, Jones County showed why they’re ranked 17th by dominating the first quarter and most of the second, 14-0. But, right before half time, the Bulldogs made a spectacular comeback, powering down the field for a touchdown and ending the half 14-7.

At the top of the third, Holmes held back a touchdown drive. Jones County had to settle for a field goal, making the score 17-7 going into the fourth quarter. Both teams continued to grind at each other, but the Bobcats would not be denied. With another touchdown in the books, the final score was 23-7.

Rasson Carr was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next Thursday when the Bulldogs host Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The pre-game show begins at six p.m. The Holmes Community College Bulldogs are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the BreezyNews app.