Holmes Bulldogs Fall Short to Northeast Tigers

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Booneville Thursday night to play the Northeast Tigers.

The Bulldogs scored first and, after some back and forth, the halftime score was 10-10. In the second half, the Bulldogs scored twice, but the Tigers pulled ahead and won with a final of 37-20.

Jalen Townes was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs return to play in Goodman to host the Itawamba Indians. Find all your Bulldogs football action on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.