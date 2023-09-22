Holmes Bulldogs Fall to East Mississippi Lions

Still undefeated at 2-0, the Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Scooba Thursday night to play the East Mississippi Community College Lions.

The Bulldogs drew first blood with a touchdown. But then the Lions came back and showed their strength. In a contentious and busy first quarter, they wound up 27-10, Lions. The Lions continued forging ahead in the second quarter. 39-17 at the half. The second half was more of the same with the Lions finishing with the win, 65-17.

Deion Smith was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Bulldogs host the Coahoma Tigers.