Holmes Bulldogs Fall to East Mississippi Lions

Still undefeated at 2-0, the Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Scooba Thursday night to play the East Mississippi Community College Lions.

The Bulldogs drew first blood with a touchdown.  But then the Lions came back and showed their strength.  In a contentious and busy first quarter, they wound up 27-10, Lions.  The Lions continued forging ahead in the second quarter.  39-17 at the half.  The second half was more of the same with the Lions finishing with the win, 65-17.

Deion Smith was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Bulldogs host the Coahoma Tigers.  Holmes Community College football is available from Boswell Media on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.

