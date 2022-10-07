Holmes Bulldogs Fall to Itawamba Indians

The Holmes Bulldogs, 3-2 on the season, traveled to Fulton and played the Itawamba Indians in Thursday night’s juco football action. The Bulldogs scored a field goal in the first quarter, and a touchdown in the second. The Indians then came back scoring and finished the first half leading 14-10.

Continuing their run, the Indians piled up 28 unanswered points before the Bulldogs scored again in the fourth quarter. After that, it was back and forth, but the Indians pulled out the win, 35-28.

NyJal Johnson was named the player of the game.

Next week, the Bulldogs hosts the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30, but join us shortly before that for our pregame show! Holmes football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.