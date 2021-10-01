Holmes Bulldogs Fall to Coahoma Tigers

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the Coahoma Tigers in this week’s edition of Thursday night football action. The first half was almost all Tigers with the halftime score 26-7.

The Bulldogs never could get any lasting traction, and the final score was 41-10 Coahoma.

Justice Robinson was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Poplarville to play the Wildcats at Pearl River Community College. The pre-game show starts at 6:30 and, as always, is available here on breezynews.com, Breezy 101, and the Breezy News app.