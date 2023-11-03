HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Finish Season with Win Against Southwest Bears

Holmes Bulldogs Finish Season with Win Against Southwest Bears

The Holmes Community College finished their football season with a road trip to Summit to take on the Bears of Southwest Community College.

The first half was all shoot out, back and forth scoring, with the Bulldogs pulling ahead right before halftime, the score being 35-21.  The second half was all Bulldogs with the final being 45-21.  The Bulldogs finished their season with a record of 6-3.

John Ford was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts Player of the Game.

Boswell Media would like to thank all the fans and sponsors who have enjoyed this season of Holmes football action.

Holmes Bulldogs Defeat Itawamba Indians