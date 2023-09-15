HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Move to 2-0 After Defeating ECCC

Holmes Bulldogs Move to 2-0 After Defeating ECCC

by
SHARE NOW

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the East Central Warriors in Thursday night’s community college football.  Coming off their outstanding win last week, the Bulldogs hope to do as well against the high-powered Warriors.

The Bulldogs started the game with a touchdown on the first possession.  The Warriors answered with a touchdown.  First quarter, 7-7.  In the second quarter, Holmes scored a field goal and ECCC a touchdown.  Halftime, 14-10 Warriors.

The third quarter saw the Warriors add a field goal.  17-10.  Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter by the Bulldogs regained the lead and won the game, 24-17.  They are now 2-0 for the season!

Octavious Pernell was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, Holmes travels to Scooba to play the Lions of East Mississippi Community College.  As always, find your favorite type of broadcast at Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app.  And, when available, video broadcasts are on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Week 5 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Video: Pearl River CC vs Holmes CC Highlights

Ethel Tigers 2-0 after another blowout win

Holmes Bulldogs Open Season with Shutout Against Pearl River Wildcats

Kosciusko Whippets Rout Leake Central in Friday Football Action

Harmon and Lewis both named to depth chart for MS State’s first football game