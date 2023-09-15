Holmes Bulldogs Move to 2-0 After Defeating ECCC

The Holmes Bulldogs hosted the East Central Warriors in Thursday night’s community college football. Coming off their outstanding win last week, the Bulldogs hope to do as well against the high-powered Warriors.

The Bulldogs started the game with a touchdown on the first possession. The Warriors answered with a touchdown. First quarter, 7-7. In the second quarter, Holmes scored a field goal and ECCC a touchdown. Halftime, 14-10 Warriors.

The third quarter saw the Warriors add a field goal. 17-10. Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter by the Bulldogs regained the lead and won the game, 24-17. They are now 2-0 for the season!

Octavious Pernell was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, Holmes travels to Scooba to play the Lions of East Mississippi Community College. As always, find your favorite type of broadcast at Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app. And, when available, video broadcasts are on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel.