Holmes Bulldogs hire new DL coach

*Story by Steve Diffey

Purvis native Derrick Berry has joined the Holmes Community College Bulldogs coaching staff as a defensive assistant working with the defensive line.

Berry comes to Holmes after working in the United Football League with the San Antonio Brahmas as a linebacker coach. The Brahmas played for the UFL championship in its inaugural season.

Before going to San Antonio, Berry served as linebacker coach at Southern Arkansas University. Prior to Southern Arkansas he was a defensive assistant working with the defensive line and linebackers as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State University. He also coached linebackers at Mayville State in Mayville, North Dakota.

Prior to coming to the college ranks, Berry spent two seasons as an assistant coach at New Richmond High School in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Berry played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, UW-Platteville and Central Lakes College. He attended high school in Somerset, Wis.

A 2018 economics and business administration graduate of UW-River Falls, Berry also holds a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University Irvine.