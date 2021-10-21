Holmes Bulldogs Lose at Homecoming

In the homecoming, and their last home game of the season, the Bulldogs hosted the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. The first half was fairly even with the halftime score 14-9, MDCC.

The second half continued the unusually close game with MDCC getting the win, 24-15.

Les Hewitt, Jr was named the Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Booneville to play the Tigers of Northeast Mississippi in the final game of the regular season. Join us next Thursday, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.