Holmes Bulldogs Lose to Indians of Itawamba

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled all the way up to Fulton to play the Itawamba Indians Thursday night. The Indians scored once in the first and once in the second quarter. Halftime score, 14-0, Itawamba.

The second half continued the same. Holmes gets on the board in the fourth quarter, but the final score is 37-7, Indians.

Jordan Milton was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next week for our special Holmes Homecoming broadcast. Kickoff is scheduled for 3PM, playing Mississippi Delta Community College.